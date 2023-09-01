HANHVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on accusations of scamming victims of Hurricane Ida.

Andrew Mitchell, 44, was arrested on Jan. 12 on allegations of defrauding four St. Charles Parish residents of insurance money in the days after Hurricane Ida.

According to court documents, Mitchell told the victims he was a public insurance adjuster and agreed to negotiate with insurance companies on their behalf. He kept the funds, equaling $200,000, for himself.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Mitchell pled guilty to the following:

Five counts of forgery — Received a maximum 10-year sentence on each count.

Two counts of theft over $5,000 — Received a maximum 10-year sentence on each count.

Two counts of theft over $25,000 — Received a maximum 20-year sentence on each count.

He was ordered to serve all sentences concurrently with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

In addition to sentencing, Mitchell agreed to forfeit almost $39,000 to the victims in the case, which was deposited into the court’s registry and will be dispersed to the victims on a pro rata basis.

“Hurricane Ida decimated St. Charles Parish. Mitchell could have been a force for good in our community post Ida, but he chose to victimize our residents all over again for his own financial gain. My office will not tolerate the exploitation of our residents and we will continue to use all of the tools available to us to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Joel T. Chaisson II.

