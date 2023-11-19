Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police report that a Texas man is dead following a crash in Plaquemines Parish on Sunday, Nov. 19.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana 23 near Captain Larry Lane around 4:50 a.m.

They said an initial investigation shows that 48-year-old Peter Thomason was driving a Jeep south on Louisiana 23 at the same time 32-year-old Michael Carr was driving a Toyota.

Troopers said Thomason started to merge into the left lane but returned to the right lane and reportedly hit the back of the Toyota.

The Toyota then traveled off the road and hit the base of a utility pole.

LSP officials said Carr suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

According to the LSP, “Thomason displayed signs of impairment and provided a breath sample which indicated Blood Alcohol Concentration over the legal limit.”

Thomason was arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation.

