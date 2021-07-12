Texarkana police seek driver of smart car in hit and run that left elderly woman injured

Police in Texarkana are looking for the driver of a smart car that ran over an elderly woman in the parking lot of a local grocery store. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are looking for the driver of a smart car that ran over an elderly woman in the parking lot of a local grocery store.

According to TTPD, it happened Friday, July 2 when the woman at the wheel of the white smart car was backing up through the Super One parking lot in her smart car and ran over a 70-year-old woman who was walking to her car.

“The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drives off,” the police department said in a Facebook post asking for help from the public identifying the driver.

“There is little doubt that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something and it even appears to be checking her side mirror as she drives away – leaving the elderly victim laying in the middle of the driveway.”

TTPD says a witness described the woman in the white and gray smart car as being in her late 30s with curly brunette hair and a chubby face. It appears to have a Texas license plate, although it’s not readable in the video.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries.

“Thankfully, they are not life threatening and she is expected to recover,” police said.

Anyone who knows who can identify the driver is asked to call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.