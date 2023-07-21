Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased detainee’s toxicology results reportedly came back positive for an illegal drug.

Officials with the OPSO said detainee Christopher Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell at the Orleans Justice Center around 2:42 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

He reportedly received immediate medical assistance. At 3:24 a.m., he was taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

According to the OPSO, Johnson was pronounced dead at UMC around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Officials said preliminary toxicology tests conducted by hospital staff were positive for fentanyl.

The OPSO Investigative Services Bureau is reportedly working to discover how the illegal drug got into the facility.

Investigators are collecting evidence, interviewing other detainees and staff and reviewing security footage.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The findings will be shared with consent decree monitors and the OPSO Compliance and Accountability Bureau.

