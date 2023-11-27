Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two women were arrested after they allegedly hit and pushed Terrebonne Parish deputies during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 24.

Officials with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a group in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2 a.m.

They said when deputies arrived at the scene, Antoinette Lanay Miller allegedly became aggressive with the deputies.

According to the TPSO, Miller hit a deputy while they attempted to arrest her.

TPSO officials said Janay Recole Smith pushed deputies in an attempt to intervene.

Miller was arrested and faces charges of felony battery of a police officer, entering and remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer and felony resisting an officer with force or violence.

Smith was arrested and faces a charge of battery of a police officer.

