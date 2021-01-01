Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating first murder of 2021

One person is dead and one person is injured after a New Year’s Day shooting in Thibodeaux.

This is the first murder of the new year in Terrebonne Parish.

Sheriff Timothy Soignet says a warrant was issued for Kamron Kajon Jacquot for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

The shooting happened around 1:40 Friday morning during a New Year’s Eve party in the 200 block of Jolie Oaks Boulevard.

Detectives say several people began fighting when a gun was drawn and several shots were fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in 2020, there were seven murders in Terrebonne Parish; down from nine in 2019.

If you have any information, call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.