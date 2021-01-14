Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide in Montegut

MONTEGUT, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Montegut, La. Sheriff Tim Soignet states that at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 13, TPSO deputies, detectives and crime scene responded to 103 Montegut St. in reference to two females that had been shot at that location.

TPSO deputies located 37-year-old Hope Nettleton and fellow Montegut native Brittany Cormier, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased shortly after on the scene.

Soignet advised the investigation is in the early stages and asks that anyone with information please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at 800-743-7433 where they may be eligible for a cash reward.