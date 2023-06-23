LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Terrebonne Parish man was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide thast took place in Lafayette in November.

Braylon Semien, 19, of Gibson, was arrested in the death of an unidentified man who was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Malapart Road in Lafayette on Nov. 12, 2022, authorities said.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Semien was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Second Degree Murder.

Details of Semien’s bond, if any, were not released.