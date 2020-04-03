Terrebonne Parish man arrested for animal cruelty

CHAUVIN, La. – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after shooting and killing his roommate’s dog.

The shooting happened on April 3 in the 4600 block of Bayouside Drive.

The dog, a white Labrador retriever, was secured inside its kennel within the residence. The dog’s owner was outside when she heard gunshots from inside the home.

The dog was still inside its kennel and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Terrebonne Parish Animal Control took the dog for treatment to the parish animal shelter but the dog, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries.

During the investigation, officers arrested 37 year old, Randy Vince Maestas. Officers also recovered a 9mm pistol.

Maestas was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, with his bond set at $5,000.