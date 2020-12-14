Terrebonne Parish Gang Investigation: ten arrested, two still at large

THIBODAUX – Several arrested have been made in connection with a violent street gang in Terrebonne Parish. Two suspects are still at large.

Sheriff Tim Soignet, as Uniform Commander with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, noted that multiple local shootings involved the same group of individuals. Shortly after taking office as Sheriff of Terrebonne Parish, Sheriff Soignet ordered that a Gang Unit be formed to address the spike in violence.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigation Team (GIT) began identifying a group of young men who were connected to multiple shootings in the area. These men were members of the “Bag Chasin Babies” also identifying as the “Schriever Gorillas.” Working closely with the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, Grand Jury indictments and arrest warrants were secured for multiple individuals. The following members of this violent street gang were arrested:

Previously incarcerated, 19-year-old Armonte Davis, charged with: Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; 5 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property; Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm Previously incarcerated, 19-year-old Arvonte Davis, charged with: Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; 5 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property; Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana Previously incarcerated, 17-year-old Ahcory Davis, charged with: Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property Previously incarcerated, 22-year-old Xavier Walker, charged with: Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder; 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property D’ND Wright, a 19-year-old, charged with: Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder; 3 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property Travon Taylor, a 19-year-old, charged with: Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with intent to Distribute CDS I Trevonte Walker, a 19-year-old, charged with: Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity Koby Starks, a 21- year old, charged with: Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation

Today, Daquan Sylvester and Raymond Celestine turned themselves in to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both have been charged with Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation and are being held without bond.

According to TPSO, two men are still at large:

Travis Mart Jr, 21 years old residing at 193 Nora T Ln, charged with: Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder Chad Alex, 20 years old residing at 131 Al Joseph Ln, charged with: Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Mart Jr and Chad Alex to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.