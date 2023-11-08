Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested following a drug bust in Terrebonne Parish on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Officials with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said agents with their Narcotics and K-9 divisions began conducting an investigation after a report of suspicious activity at a home in the 400 block of Highridge Drive.

At the home, agents reportedly spoke with 30-year-old Mariah Carrere, 45-year-old Dean Anthony Porche Jr. and 41-year-old John Adam Verrett.

TPSO officials said agents “discovered evidence of illegal narcotics in the residence” while talking with the suspects,” prompting them to obtain a search warrant for the home.

During the search, TPSO officials said agents recovered suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamines, drug-related paraphernalia and a stolen gun.

Carrere was arrested and faces charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, possession of a CDS II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Porche was arrested and faces charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, possession of a CDS II, possession of a CDS III, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence offenses and an unrelated arrest warrant.

Verrett was arrested and faces charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, possession of a CDS II, possession of a CDS III, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence offenses and an unrelated arrest warrant.

