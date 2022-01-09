Teens wanted for questioning in fatal shooting of a woman on Chef Menteur

The photo shows 18-year-old Arianna Bondlow and 19-year-old Rony Aguilera in what appears to be a still image from a surveillance camera video (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image of two persons of interest regarding a fatal shooting of a woman in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Friday morning.

The photo shows 18-year-old white female Arianna Bondlow and 19-year-old Hispanic male Rony Aguilera in what appears to be a still image from a surveillance camera video.

The NOPD reported that neither Bondlow nor Aguilera are wanted on criminal charges regarding this investigation. The two are only wanting for questioning at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident and/or the whereabouts of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.