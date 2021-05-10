Teens charged in Friday’s carjacking crash in Upper 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has provided an update on the police chase and crash that injured seven teenage carjacking suspects.

After Friday’s crash, detectives recovered five firearms – including an AR-15 from the stolen truck.

Detectives also said three of the guns were stolen in separate incidents across the city.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old boy, is the main suspect and is believed to be the driver when the vehicle crashed.



All seven teens face various charges, including: possession of a stolen car, possession of a stolen firearm, armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer.