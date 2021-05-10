Teens charged in Friday’s carjacking crash in Upper 9th Ward

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has provided an update on the police chase and crash that injured seven teenage carjacking suspects.

After Friday’s crash, detectives recovered five firearms – including an AR-15 from the stolen truck.

Detectives also said three of the guns were stolen in separate incidents across the city.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old boy, is the main suspect and is believed to be the driver when the vehicle crashed.

All seven teens face various charges, including:  possession of a stolen car, possession of a stolen firearm, armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News