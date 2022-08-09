TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime.

According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems with two guests. JPSO responded to the hotel room and found 18-year-old Kyron Fountain of New Orleans and 19-year-old Demetrius Haynes of Algiers, in possession of the checks along with several account numbers.

The sheriff’s office says the two most likely got the information from the blue mailbox located on Citrus Avenue in Harahan. In a Facebook post by JPSO, they repeatedly mention that the public boxes are not safe for mail drop and that personal information is most at risk as the box is easy to access by the public.

“We’re doing our best to arrest those responsible for the thefts, but the quickest way to prevent these thefts is simply to use the drop boxes on the inside of the post offices or pay your bills online,” said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.