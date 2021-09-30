Teenager shot and killed at apartment complex in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— On Wednesday night, the Slidell Police Department began investigating a homicide at the Canterbury House Apartments on 301 Spartan Drive.

Slidell Police responded to a report of gunshots at the location.

Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old, Tacolby Burton, dead on the scene. According to police Burton was found along the rear fence line of the complex with several gunshot wounds to his body.

Slidell Police detectives are at the very early stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.