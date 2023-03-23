ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Bernard community.
Reports say it happened in the 2100 block of Francis Street near Centanni Drive around 7:10 p.m.
Three people were reportedly walking in the area when three others got out of a car and opened fire striking the teenager.
The boy was taken to hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time, but officials believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504)271-TIPS, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504)822-1111.
