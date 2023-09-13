NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a teenager on Tuesday, Sept. 12, who was accused of multiple vehicle thefts throughout the city.

Detectives with NOPD’s Seventh and Eighth districts along with the Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 7800 block of Sand Street in the Little Woods. Upon arrival, they found a total of six reportedly stolen vehicles along with key fobs in the possession of a 16-year-old male.

During a search of the home, detectives located a firearm and two airsoft guns along with laptops and a drone inside one of the stolen vehicles.

The teen was arrested and is being charged with auto theft in connection to cars stolen from the First and Second districts as well as Mississippi.

Two other vehicles have yet to be located.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

