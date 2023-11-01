NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the Seventh Ward that sent a teenage girl to a hospital.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue where officers say a 16-year-old girl was wounded.

She was taken to a local hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories