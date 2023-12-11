Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager, who allegedly escaped from custody, is now wanted on aggravated assault charges in New Orleans.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, 16-year-old Kai Jefferson escaped from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.
The NOPD reports that on Dec. 8, Jefferson pointed a gun at someone and threatened to shoot her in the 14500 block of Duane Road in New Orleans East. He’s allegedly threatened her with a gun on several other occasions.
He’s wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and simple criminal damage.
The NOPD described Jefferson as weighing about 135 pounds and 5 feet and 6 inches tall.
