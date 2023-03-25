NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

It happened in the in 4700 block of Rhodes Dr. around 1:35 p.m. when officers located a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

