NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
It happened in the in 4700 block of Rhodes Dr. around 1:35 p.m. when officers located a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
He was transported to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Posts:
- Teenage boy shot multiple times in New Orleans East neighborhood
- Bank failures become flashpoints in emerging 2024 field
- Disconnecting part of the brain helps kids with rare form of epilepsy
- ‘You can’t detain me’: Oklahoma lawmaker arrested after telling officer he can’t be arrested
- ‘Madness’: Driver attempts to hit pedestrian during chaotic road rage incident in San Diego
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.