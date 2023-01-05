NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating a homicide after a teenage boy with several gunshot wounds to his body died after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital early Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the boy arrived at University Medical Center on Canal Street shortly after 2:15 a.m. in a private vehicle. We’re told the driver then left the hospital.

The victim later died at the hospital, reclassifying the case as a homicide. His identity has not yet been released to the public upon completion of an autopsy.

So far, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear, including who the shooter was, a possible motive, and where the shooting occurred.

Detectives continue to collect information to determine who is responsible. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.