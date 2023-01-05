NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating a homicide after a teenage boy with several gunshot wounds to his body died after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital early Thursday morning.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the boy arrived at University Medical Center on Canal Street shortly after 2:15 a.m. in a private vehicle. We’re told the driver then left the hospital.
The victim later died at the hospital, reclassifying the case as a homicide. His identity has not yet been released to the public upon completion of an autopsy.
So far, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear, including who the shooter was, a possible motive, and where the shooting occurred.
Detectives continue to collect information to determine who is responsible. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.