Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police said a 14-year-old was turned in by his mother on charges of murder and attempted murder following a fatal shooting on St. Claude Avenue.

The shooting claimed the life of 18-year-old Revell Andrews on Monday, June 26. He was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Investigators later identified the 14-year-old as the suspect. He was wanted on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.

According to police, the suspect’s mother turned him in to the Fifth District Station on Wednesday, June 28.

He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

