MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a teenager who they say shot a man who was inside a car with his mother last week.

Conner Johnson, 18, is being accused of following a mother and her son from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept 23.

According to police, the victim told officers he was approached by Johnson and another man at 2085 Goodman Rd.

The victim said Johnson asked the victim if he was armed. Police said the victim did not reply and went to go get into the passenger seat of his mother’s car.

While driving away, the victim said Johnson and the other man got into a red Nissan Altima and started following him and his mother.

Police said once the mother turned right on Holmes from Getwell, a shot came from the Altima and hit the victim in the left shoulder.

He was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital by his mother.

Johnson was taken into custody where he was later charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm.