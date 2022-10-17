NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Hwy and America Street around 8:42 p.m. Police say that a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and sustained an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds.

The NOPD reported that he arrived at the hospital on his own to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at the time. Police have not released any information on who they think the suspect in the shooting can be. Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with any information on the shooting can contact the NOPD 7th District Detectives by calling (504) 658-6070.