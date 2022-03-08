NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A late-night shooting in New Orleans’ 7th Ward left a teen injured.

NOPD reports shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, March 7, police began investigating a shooting after a 15-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim had been shot in the hand, however, his condition was unknown. The victim arrived at the hospital via private conveyance for his injury.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, were not immediately available.

NOPD continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

Tips can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.