MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Police in Jefferson Parish began investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday, February 21.
Around 7:30 a.m., JPSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Betty Street in Marrero.
When they arrived, police found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead on the scene, then ruling the case a homicide.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
JPSO has not yet determined a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO homicide unit at 504-364-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.