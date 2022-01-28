LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A teen was arrested earlier this week after authorities discovered he had been threatening to shoot and kill police on social media.

The St. John Sheriff’s Office announced 18-year-old Jakai’lyn Russell of LaPlace was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for claiming that he was going to shoot Sheriff Mike Tregre and other law enforcement officers.

The arrest came after an Instagram live video surfaced of Russell in a residence, waving a handgun, and talking about how he wanted to kill the police.

When the SJSO was notified of the video, the department immediately contact the Louisiana State Police to conduct an investigation. Detectives later issued a warrant for Russell’s arrest.

Police report Russell turned himself into the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, booked with threatening a public official (a misdemeanor crime). On Friday morning, he was being held in custody at Sherman Walker Correctional Facility but awaiting transfer to another facility.

Russell’s bond has been set at $500,000.