Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenage girl was shot by a woman during a verbal altercation in Hollygrove on Monday, May 8.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened around 10:42 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hollygrove Street.

They said a 17-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman were having an argument when the shooting happened. The woman allegedly shot the girl in her leg.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was arrested.

