LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne mother says her teen daughter was accidentally shot by Lafayette police.

Her 19-year-old daughter says she was leaving a nightclub on N. St. Antoine Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the bullet grazed her leg.

Her mother is now calling for accountability from Lafayette police.

Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. Sunday because people were refusing to leave a nightclub.

While on the scene, a shooting happened outside, leaving one person injured. An officer returned fire at the alleged shooter, sending him to the hospital as well.

New details are now coming out from the mother of the 19-year-old teen. She says police shot into a crowd to hit their target, and a bullet hit her daughter.

Teen’s bullet wound

The teen’s sister, who’s choosing to stay anonymous and was with her that night, describes what happened.

“An altercation broke out, a gunshot went off. After the gunshot went off, people started exchanging words, then we started hearing more gunshots. When we turned to run away, thinking the gunshots are from where we were, we saw that it the cops who were shooting towards the crowd that we were in. So everybody was just panicking and running everywhere. It was crazy,” the teen’s sister said.

“The cops weren’t saying, ‘Y’all get down, everybody stop!’ No words were passed. It was just shots. They didn’t ask any questions. They didn’t say anything,” she added.

After the panic stopped, her younger sister told her one of the officer’s bullets hit her.

At the hospital, her mom, who’s also choosing to stay anonymous, says Lafayette police detectives interviewed her daughter about what happened.

She called News Ten when Lafayette police released the information on the shooting and didn’t include the fact that her daughter, a 19-year-old teen, had been allegedly shot by an officer.

“Lafayette Police Department, I’m not pleased with that, the way they just neglected to say that a 19-year-old little girl got shot,” the teen’s mother said.

She says she’s also not very pleased with how the officers allegedly handled the situation.

“He should have gave a warning instead of just shooting. He showed no regard for human life out there. He shot and didn’t care clearly, because there was a crowd of people that was out there. No regard for human life,” her mother added.

She says her biggest concern now is accountability.

“A cop fired into a crowd of 20-30 people. What happens now? It’s not right,” she said.

Lafayette police handed over their investigation to state police, as state police investigate officer-involved shootings.