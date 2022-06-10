BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was arrested Thursday (June 9) for his alleged role in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge woman that occurred back in February.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 15-year-old -who remains unnamed due to his age- was arrested in connection with 36-year-old Dolores Jackson’s death.

Jackson was shot to death on February 2 at her Cadillac Street home as a group of juveniles were arguing.

Police say that as of Thursday, the teen has been taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend the youth, including the BRPD Street Crimes Unit, BRPD Crime Scene, EBRS SWAT, EBRSO K-9, ATF, and CGIC.