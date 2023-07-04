BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting that left a man wounded in Bogalusa on Monday, July 3.
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Travis’s Supermarket and left 20-year-old Jakarvis Curney with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Detectives arrested the 17-year-old suspect on charges of:
- Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Obstruction of justice
The suspect’s identity was not released due to their age. The teen was taken to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Facility while the shooting remains under investigation.
