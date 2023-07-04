The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting that left a man wounded in Bogalusa on Monday, July 3.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Travis’s Supermarket and left 20-year-old Jakarvis Curney with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Detectives arrested the 17-year-old suspect on charges of:

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments

Attempted second-degree murder

Obstruction of justice

The suspect’s identity was not released due to their age. The teen was taken to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Facility while the shooting remains under investigation.

