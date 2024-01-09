JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A chase in Harvey ended in the arrest of a teen and a crash on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, deputies identified the vehicle as stolen in the 2300 block of Lapalco Boulevard.

The unidentified suspect refused to pull over, resulting in a chase. The incident ended in a crash in the 2600 block of Moss Lane.

The spokesperson said the suspect is in custody.

Further details weren’t released.

