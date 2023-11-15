Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating the person who they believe to be responsible for the shooting death of a man in the St. Rose area.

Deputies said the incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 14, around 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Turtle Creek Lane.

Around 2:23 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a person shot inside a car at the corner of River Road and St. Rose Avenue. Upon arrival, the victim, identified as 25-year-old Keron Khalil Briggs, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and torso.

Briggs was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he later died from his injuries.

According to a witness, Briggs was seen standing outside a car, reportedly arguing with someone just before the shooting.

Through an investigation, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to identify 16-year-old Marco Henry Henderson as the person responsible.

In an effort to locate Henderson an arrest warrant has been issued for a charge of second-degree murder. He is described as standing at 5’8″ and weighing about 165 pounds with a slim build, according to deputies.

Anyone who may know where Henderson is located or has information on the crime is asked to call Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-783-6807, or (985)-783-1135.

