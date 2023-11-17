Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The teen accused of shooting and killing a St. Rose man is in the custody of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Nov. 17.

Deputies said the incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 14, around 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Turtle Creek Lane.

Around 2:23 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a person shot inside a car at the corner of River Road and St. Rose Avenue. Upon arrival, the victim, identified as 25-year-old Keron Khalil Briggs, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Briggs was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he later died from his injuries.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to identify and arrest 16-year-old Marco Henderson as the alleged shooter in the incident.

Henderson has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information about the crime can call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-783-6807, or (985)-783-1135.

