Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two people who are accused of stealing an ATV in Hammond on Monday, July 25.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said two people were seen stealing an ATV and trailer on a surveillance camera around 5:30 a.m. at a home on East Yellow Water Road.

Travis said a person can be seen walking to a shed with a saw before cutting a lock from the trailer. While the lock was being cut, he said another person was seen backing a truck into the driveway and hooking it up to the trailer.

Both suspects then allegedly re-entered the truck and drove away with the trailer and ATV.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Detective Bobby Bradberry at (985)-902-2045, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa website.

