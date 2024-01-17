TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Tangipahoa Parish man was sentenced for illegally selling guns, some of which were found at crime scenes.

Richard Ludwig, 74, of Independence, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 9 after pleading guilty to three counts of dealing a gun without a license, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Documents revealed that Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents began investigating Ludwig in December 2020 for selling guns without a license.

He operated Tickfaw Guns in Independence and had a website that advertised himself as a duly licensed Federal Firearms Licensee but failed to renew his license to sell guns.

Investigators also found that Ludwig sold guns to people who were prohibited from owning a gun. These guns were later found at various crime scenes.

ATF agents said they saw Ludwig selling guns at a gun show in Mississippi in 2021, where he reportedly admitted to having 400 guns to sell. Undercover agents bought guns and ammo from Ludwig twice.

A search warrant was obtained in December 2021 for his gun shop and investigators recovered 237 guns, $21,476, cellphones, computers and financial documents.

Ludwig was sentenced to three years of probation, a year of home arrest, a $5,000 fine and a mandatory $300 special assessment fee.

