PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating three fights that occurred at Ponchatoula High School on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the three fights happened before 9 a.m.

He said deputies received a report of a fight around 8 a.m. involving six students.

According to Edwards, the parents of the students involved picked them up from the school before school employees or deputies could get involved.

Deputies patrolling the area reportedly found the students and parents fighting at a nearby gas station. Edwards said deputies then handled the situation “without further incident.”

TPSO deputies said the second fight happened when a student began to act out in the classroom and hit a teacher. They said the student was taken into custody and his sister received a citation and was released.

Edwards said the third fight involved three people and was handled by school employees.

He said deputies are in the process of conducting interviews and reviewing footage from school security cameras.

Anyone with information about the fights can call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-345-6160, Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit the Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa website.

