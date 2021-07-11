Tangipahoa hit-and-run injures four, including child and infant

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred in Tangipahoa Parish overnight.

Troopers say a car was hit while traveling eastbound on US 190 when a red jeep tried to make a left turn onto LA 445 just after midnight. The crash injured four, including two adults, a child and an infant.

Police believe the suspect’s car may be a new model jeep wrangler with rims that extend out of the wheel well, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and what witnesses claim was a white female driver in her 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).