TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WGNO) – Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in searching for a stolen puppy.

In a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Chief Jimmy Travis said a 3-month-old Pug puppy was taken from the backyard of a Tickfaw home on June 9.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.

Detective Dale Athmann is the lead investigator in this case.