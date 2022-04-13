KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A SWAT Team was dispatched in Kenner as part of an ongoing homicide investigation, police announced on Wednesday.

According to the Kenner Police Department, the SWAT Team was utilized in the 3500 block of East Loyola Drive to execute a search warrant.

KPD says the warrant stems from a homicide that occurred in the 700 block of Vouray Drive in Kenner. On March 25, police responded to the scene where 26-year-old Terrall McGee was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses later described the crime scene as chaotic, saying suspects may have fired shots from a vehicle.

Other details of Wednesday’s SWAT roll were not immediately available.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.