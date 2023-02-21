NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A SWAT team was dispatched to a New Orleans home on Tuesday after police say a suspect barricaded himself inside.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Allen Street in the Seventh Ward.

We’re told a man being sought by police locked himself inside the home. Other details regarding the incident were unavailable.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.