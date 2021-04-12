SWAT Roll: St. Tammany Parish standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — More than two months after former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, he was charged Monday with DWI – serious physical injury.

According to court documents, Reid's blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 mph in a 65-mph zone five seconds before the three-vehicle crash. The crash happened in early February near Arrowhead Stadium and left the girl in critical condition.