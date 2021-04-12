SWAT Roll: St. Tammany Parish standoff

NEW ORLEANS —A standoff in St. Tammany Parish on Monday.

St. Tammany deputies say that a man who was wanted on several warrants barricaded himself in a house on W. Violet Street.

The St. Tammany SWAT team arrested the man – peacefully.

