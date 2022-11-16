Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie apartment on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, deputies were assisting U.S. Marshals in serving an arrest warrant in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue around 9 a.m. Lopinto said the suspect was wanted for federal charges, along with warrants out of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

WATCH: Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto announces arrest of barricaded suspect

We’re told the suspect was inside the home with a woman and a child, who got out of the building prior to the suspect locking himself inside. The suspect, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was inside the home for nearly three hours before being found inside a closet and taken into federal custody.

A SWAT team was dispatched to the apartment complex and both the east and westbound lanes of West Napoleon Ave. were shut down in the time following the arrest. We’re told traffic was expected to reopen in the next hour. No one was injured in the incident.

