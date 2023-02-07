NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans was shut down on Tuesday with an active police presence. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.

Police say a man was fatally shot near the location around 11:30 a.m. Other details regarding the incident are unclear right now.





Staff photo: Renaldo Ruffin/WGNO

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

