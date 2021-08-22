SWAT arrests man for allegedly holding a hostage in a Covington residence

COVINGTON, La. — On Saturday, shortly before 7:00 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 Grand Lake Drive in Covington, in reference to a reported possible hostage situation.

A man reported his son was suspected to be off his medication, and possibly holding a female against her will.

When officers arrived at the location they attempted to safely make contact with someone but instead saw an unknown subject inside the residence look out the blinds, before closing the blinds and refusing to respond to deputies.

Officers said a neighborhood witness reported they saw a woman frantically exiting the rear door of the residence, before being drug back inside by her hair.

The STPSO Special Weapons and Tactical team, along with the agency’s hostage negotiation team, responded to the scene, and not long afterward, the female was able to safely escape the residence.

The man was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed on the residence and a handgun was located, seized, and secured as evidence.

44-year-old Bryan Talamo was arrested and will be facing the following criminal charges:

Simple Battery

Kidnapping

Possession of firearm by felon.

The victim had minor injuries from the incident, she was offered medical treatment but refused to be taken to the hospital for further assessment.

The Sheriff’s Office had responded to the address multiple times in the past in reference to domestic violence incidents. One of those times, Talamo was arrested for aggravated assault resulting from an incident not involving the victim of Saturday night’s hostage situation.

“Domestic violence calls are known to be some of the most dangerous, and this one was no different. Anytime we deal with a possible hostage situation we will utilize any and all resources to protect the lives of those involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

He added, “Thanks to an alert father, along with the quick, cautious, and stealthy actions of patrol deputies, the Swat team, and the negotiators, this incident was resolved with a victim safely rescued and her assailant safely in custody. Now, hopefully, both parties can get the help needed from the available resources in order to break the vicious cycle of domestic violence.”