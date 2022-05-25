NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have identified a vehicle of interest in connection to a fatal New Orleans East hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.

Photos released by the NOPD show a gray or silver-colored SUV with a dent in the front passenger-side door captured around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

Just minutes later, police were called to the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road where a man was struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD reports the driver left the scene following the collision but has not identified a suspect in the case.

Anyone with any information on the pictured SUV or the people riding it is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Alisha Henderson-Taylor at 504-658-6207.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.