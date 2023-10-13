METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A deputy-involved shooting in Metairie early Friday, Oct. 13 left a man hospitalized, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at 1:20 a.m. deputies were investigating a suspicious person report in the 3700 block of West Esplanade Avenue. When they attempted to stop the man, he reportedly ran away

Deputies say after a short chase on foot, the man allegedly pulled out a gun. That’s when a JPSO deputy pulled his weapon and fired at the suspect, striking him in his lower body.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed to be in stable condition.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld as investigations continue.

