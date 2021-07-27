Three suspects wanted in attempted CBD car burglary, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for three subjects involved in a car burglary incident that occurred on Sunday.

At around 11:43 p.m., the three men shown below were captured on security video allegedly pulling on multiple car handles inside a parking garage located in the 140 block of Roosevelt Way.

Three suspects wanted in an attempted CBD car burglary on Sunday, July 25, 2021 (Photo: NOPD)

According to the police report, the trio were also shown smashing a car window and reaching inside to open the door before the car alarm sounded and scared them off.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the subjects is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.