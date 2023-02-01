NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 30) in New Orleans East.

According to the NOPD, the incident occurred in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspects, pictured above. Both suspects are not wanted in this incident, but detectives believe they could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact the Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

