Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people wanted in connection to multiple car burglaries.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said vehicles inside a parking garage in the 600 block of Bienville Street were broken into around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

NOPD investigators said security footage shows four males armed with handguns and rifles entering the garage.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts